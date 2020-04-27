The City of New Orleans Health Department, LCMC Health and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center (LSUHSC) will continue conducting a mobile testing campaign for COVID-19 across the metro area over the coming weeks. The mobile campaign is bringing walk-up testing to neighborhoods that have been heavily affected by COVID-19, with the goal of identifying early cases that are showing little if any symptoms. A person must be 18 years of age, have been exposed to COVID-19, or think he or she may have had or has symptoms.

This week the mobile site will be at the Marrero Community Center (1861 Ames Blvd., Marrero), from Tuesday, April 28, to Friday, May 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, with a delayed start of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

RELATED: New Orleans says these 4 things need to happen before the city will reopen

RELATED: COVID-19 testing comes to Marrero Community Center next week

Testing will be from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. each day, or until the allotted 250 tests have been taken. Times are subject to change due to weather conditions.

Future dates and sites include:

May 4-6: First Grace United Methodist Church at Comisky Park (3401 Canal St.), Mid-City

May 7-9: Franklin Avenue Baptist Church (8282 I-10 Service Road), New Orleans East

May 11-13: Orleans and Claiborne avenues, Mid-City

May 14-16: Algiers, location TBD

May 18-20: Martin Luther King Elementary School (1617 Caffin Ave.), Lower 9th Ward

May 21-23: Original Morning Star FGBC (1462 Marais St.), Desire

May 26-29: New Orleans East, location TBD

June 1-3: Woodmere Elementary School (3191 Alex Kornman Blvd, Harvey), Westbank