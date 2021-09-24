Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop

Friday was the first time since early August that the state reported fewer than 40 new COVID-19 deaths.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana continues to decline, but the state continues to report dozens of new deaths from the virus daily.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,002 new cases and 39 deaths due to the virus on Friday since the previous day's update. Friday was the first time since early August that the state reported fewer than 40 new COVID-19 deaths.

In total, 13,741 people have died in Louisiana since the pandemic began.

There were 1,141 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, a net decline of 41 patients. The health department says 87 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.