NEW ORLEANS — Aside from other Easter Sunday practices in New Orleans, like going to church or hosting an egg hunt or a crawfish boil, New Orleanians typically enjoy a few Easter Sunday Parades.

Friends and loved ones of Entertainer Chris Owens paraded by the entertainer's Bourbon Street club balcony Easter Sunday to show their appreciation.

Typically, Owens hosts her own Easter Sunday parade, but it was canceled to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

This year, Easter Sunday parades were cancelled, like church masses that were broadcasted from empty churches or large family gatherings connected virtually over the web rather than over a hot meal and cold drinks.

But that didn't let friends and loved ones of Entertainer Chris Owens from making a gesture of love and kindness.

This year's Easter Parade would have been the 37th.

