Health experts fear we could see another COVID spike

Health experts warn COVID case numbers could rise after Essence Fest and 4th of July weekend.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Essence festival annually brings more than 500,000 people to New Orleans over the 4th of July holiday weekend. While many enjoy the music and culture, COVID-19 is still lurking, and experts say many could be at risk.

Health experts warn COVID case numbers could rise after Essence fest and the 4th of July weekend. Nursing instructor at Loyola University Jinger Roy says historically, before big events or holidays, cases increased.



"We're probably going to see a case rise," Roy said. "We're already kinda primed for a spike... Previously in the pandemic, when we've had an increase in case numbers before a large weekend holiday, we've seen a spike."

Proof of a COVID vaccination is mandatory for admission to Essence Fest.

On Friday, the State Health Department reported 2,237 new daily cases and six deaths, with 447 COVID patients in the hospital and 17 patients on ventilators.

Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine epidemiologist Susan Hassig says the risk of COVID-19 is still very real. "The problem is the virus isn't done with us," Dr. Hassig noted.

Dr. Hassig advises festival-goers to mask up, "all of the indoor venues are going to be very full, very busy. I think it's really important for people to wear masks indoors."