We decided to call around to local grocery stores and find out when they receive their deliveries of shipments. Here they are:

BREAUX MART - Mon., Wed., Fri. at Uptown location; other stores also get Sat. shipments.

CANSECO’S - Tues., Thurs., Sat.

COSTCO- Every day (but they don't know what items will be included in each shipment until they arrive)

DORIGNACS - Every day (closed April 4-12 for cleaning)

FRESH MARKET - Non-perishables - Mon., Wed., Fri.; Produce: Tues., Thurs., Sat.

LANGENSTEINS - Mon., Wed., Fri.

ROBERTS/LAKEVIEW GROCERY: Every day (However, they say sometimes they don't get the number of paper products, sanitizers or disinfectants they've ordered.)

ROUSES - Every day

SUPER WALMART ON JEFFERSON HWY: Every day

WINN DIXIE - 6X/ WEEK

ZUPPARDO’S - Every day at 6:30 AM.

As a general rule, the stores they they're well stocked with produce and meat but paper products, sanitizers and disinfectants come and go and soon as they're delivered, even with limits on how many each customer can buy.

