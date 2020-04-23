NEW ORLEANS — It would have been a wet and muddy start to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Thursday, but of course, we are all home instead. In classic New Orleans fashion though, the party is still going on.

"We just started thinking, what can we do to turn things around and bring joy in their life," WWOZ G.M. Beth Arroyo Utterback said.

On the same eight days Jazz Fest would have been held, WWOZ 90.7 FM is broadcasting some of the best Jazz Fest performances since it began 50 years ago. It's called "Jazz Festing in Place."

"Amazing sets from Dr. John, Fats Domino, the Neville Brothers, Irma Thomas," she said.

It's not just for New Orleans, people are listening around the world.

"In fact when we first started streaming, it almost broke our internet because it was so many people listening, more people than even Mardi Gras," Utterback said.

WWOZ is encouraging listeners to get out their old Jazz Fest gear and share their 'festing in place' photos.

What would Jazz Fest be without the famous food? Jazz Fest food vendors are selling their food curbside this weekend and next.

Jazz Fest has been our labor of love and hobby for 38 years," said Pierre Hilzim, the chef behind Crawfish Monica. "The idea of not doing anything, by the end of this, I'd have been nuts."

You can find many food vendors HERE on the WWOZ website.

Hilzim is selling Crawfish Monica at a NOLA Fest Pop Up.

Pythian Market is selling favorites like Prejean's gumbo, La Divina's sorbets and gelatos, crawfish bread, crab cakes and more. They're available for pickup and delivery 12 pm-8 pm on April 23-April 25 and the following week 12 pm-8pm April 30-May 2.

RELATED: WWOZ encourages listeners to "Jazz Fest in place" with archived festival radio broadcasts

RELATED: Jazz Fest cancellation more than just a financial loss for musicians, vendors

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.