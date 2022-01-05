LB Landry, Martin Behrman going back to virtual learning

The transition comes as an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 and to protect both students.

NEW ORLEANS — The Algiers Charter Network announced Martin Behrman Charter School and L.B. Landry High School will go back to virtual learning on Thursday, Jan. 6.

The transition comes as an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 and to protect both students and staff, according to officials.

Students in grades 3-12 will receive a device to take home, while those in Pre-K to second grade will have a take-home packet to be completed.

School officials commented on the situation:

"We are proud that so many of our faculty/staff and families tested this past Monday prior to our return on Tuesday, January 4th, in an effort to protect our school community and help mitigate the spread,” Talé Lockett, Algiers Charter CEO said. “We have been monitoring our school community's test results and have determined that for the health and safety of our students and faculty/staff, it would be safer to pivot to virtual learning at this time.”

Algiers Charter said masks and vaccinations are required along with testing in order to keep students in the classroom as they learn better in person.