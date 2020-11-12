Louisiana COVID hospitalizations near peak level set in summer

Medical experts say there is no sign of cases slowing, increasing fears that hospitals overwhelm their capacity.

NEW ORLEANS — Coronavirus hospitalizations continued to rise in Louisiana, nearing levels previously seen during the virus’ second surge during the summer.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported on Friday that 1,589 patients were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, an increase of 60 patients compared to Thursday. Medical experts say there is no sign of cases slowing, increasing fears that hospitals overwhelm their capacity.

During the virus’ second surge in the summer, Louisiana reported a peak of 1,600 patients in the last week of July. That peak was still significantly lower than the 2,134 patients that were hospitalized at the same time in early April.

“There were more deaths from COVID [on Wednesday] than there were on 9/11, and there is really no end in sight, nationwide for the current stage,” New Orleans health department director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said on Thursday.

The state’s health department reported an additional 2,924 new cases and 43 new deaths due to the virus on Friday. In total, 264,191 people have been infected and 6,767 have died since the outbreak was first detected in the states a little more than nine months ago.

