Louisiana hospital: Ivermectin court order invites lawsuits

Federal agencies, medical groups and health experts say there's little evidence the drug is effective against COVID-19.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A Louisiana hospital says a judge's order to give the deworming drug ivermectin to a critically ill COVID-19 patient invites more lawsuits demanding unapproved drugs for life-threatening illnesses.

St. Tammany Health System responded last week to the order given in August by Judge John Keller of the 22nd Judicial District that includes St. Tammany Parish.

The patient, 64-year-old Charlotte Ratley of Abita Springs, never got ivermectin. She died less than 24 hours after Keller said the hospital either had to administer the drug or let Ratley's daughter do so.

