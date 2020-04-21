NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, people are staying connected these days through social media.

It’s keeping us busy, but it’s also helping scammers get our personal information.

Between “Tiger King” memes, Tik Tok videos and other escapes from reality, are scammers looking for personal information.

“The con artists know people are at home and they’re very vulnerable,” Cynthia Albert with the Better Business Bureau said. “People might get into it because they are bored, so you have to keep your guard up at all times.”



They’re looking for certain posts that might seem innocent, but aren’t. For example, the “Elf Name” you shared based on that chart announces your birthday. And the quiz asking questions like “four places you’ve lived” contains a gold mine of personal information.

"And they may ask you about your first born, the name or where he or she was born, name of your High School,” Albert said. “Beware of answering these questions because it can actually come back and haunt you."

Even the graduation photo you shared can help scammers answer security questions like ‘What high school did you graduate from?” or “What was your school mascot?”

“Click on forgot password, and then they can go ahead and use the information you shared on these surveys or Facebook,” Albert said. “That person can reset your password and access your account, which is really bad, plus they can steal your identity."

RELATED: How to spot signs of a stimulus check scam

RELATED: Thinking of sharing your senior photo on social media? The Better Business Bureau says you probably shouldn't

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.