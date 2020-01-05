NEW ORLEANS — The Archdiocese of New Orleans is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to a report from our partners at The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

Mounting costs from unresolved clergy-abuse lawsuits and the shutdown of church services due to the COVID-19 pandemic were the driving forces behind the Archdiocese's financial problems, according to the report.

The archdiocese is expected to continue ministering to its parishioners in relatively normal fashion. Despite filling for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, masses and schools will continue operating under the new normal.

For more, visit NOLA.com.

