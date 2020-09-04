NEW ORLEANS — When masking Indians work on a suit it can be a tedious and expensive process, but the outcome is worthwhile.

It typically starts with a concept, and for Big Chief Shaka Zulu of the Golden Feather Hunters Tribe, it usually incorporates the environment.

“This year is the honey bee, cause the honey bee is in trouble," said Big Chief.

For an entire year, masking Indians work on their suits with their artistry and craftsmanship put on display for the community to marvel.

This typically happens on three occasions: Carnival day, St. Joseph’s Night or Super Sunday.

This year would lead to disappointment for Big Chief Shaka Zulu as both St. Joseph’s Night and Super Sunday were canceled after Mayor Latoya Cantrell issued a citywide stay-at-home mandate.

“That kind of put us back, and some people were actually depressed about it,” said Big Chief Shaka Zulu. “Not often do we get to wear these suits.”

The investment into making a suit “pretty” is not just in time but money. Big Chief Shaka Zulu estimates the cost of the Ostrich feathers for his suits to be between four and five hundred dollars per pound.

“Feathers are probably the most expensive part of a suit. Most Indians wear 3 pounds roughly," said Big Chief Shaka Zulu. "A lot of times the Chiefs wear probably double or triple that amount of feathers.”

So a brewery company based in Asheville, North Carolina decided to help.

Jess and Doug Reiser once lived in New Orleans and were enamored with the culture, hence the name ‘Burial Brewery.’

“A lot of that was inspired by New Orleans," Jess Reiser said. "That idea of celebrating life like Jazz funerals, where somebody takes to the streets to celebrate somebody's life."

They were contacted by Leaf Global Arts, an organization Big Chief Shaka Zulu has worked with for more than 20 years. Both Leaf and Burial shared a common love for New Orleans and the masking Indian culture in particular so they wanted to find a way to contribute.

“How do we as Burial and Big Chief Shaka Zulu come together to both raise awareness and make an impact to make sure this culture continues to be as prolific as it has been," Reiser said.

So for the past 3 years, they created a beer featuring Big Chief Shaka Zulu’s suit from the previous year with 100% of the profits from the beer going towards a feather fund started by Leaf Global.

A large portion of that fund offsets the cost for some masking Indians, helping them to continue an important New Orleans tradition.

In the meantime, as the stay at home mandate remains in place, Big Chief Shaka Zulu said he has already started work on next year’s suit. But, he’s helping his family mask in a different way. Using his sewing skills and creativity to create masks for his family to wear as they are out and about for their essential needs.

If you want to contribute to the Leaf Global feather fund, all you have to do is stop by your local Whole Food's Store. This year’s beer is the Treme’ Pale Ale. You can also donate directly to the feather fund by clicking here.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

RELATED: Inmates ‘riot’ over 6 coronavirus cases at Monroe Corrections Complex

RELATED: Drive-thru coronavirus testing ending in Orleans Parish

RELATED: Stocks close out best week since 1974 after Fed acts again

RELATED: VERIFY: Conspiracy that COVID-19 deaths are being inflated doesn't add up

RELATED: Gov. Edwards: 'There's a really good chance' schools closed for the remainder of the school year