Pregnant women eligible for COVID-19 booster shot

NEW ORLEANS — Pregnant women who are fully vaccinated are now eligible for the newly-authorized Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

The announcement comes after a pandemic record. Just last month, at least 20 expectant moms died from COVID in the U.S.

This includes Bianca Carrington. In an interview with CBS news, her husband Austin Carrington says he got vaccinated, but his pregnant wife waited. Within days of being admitted to the hospital, Bianca and their unborn baby had died.

“The last time she was conscious, she wasn't able to speak. She just took my hands and put them on her belly. And I just, I just said, yeah I know, I know, I heard,” Austin Carrington said.

The CDC recently updated its guidance, officially recommending that pregnant women get vaccinated and now, they say they should get the booster, too if they are already fully vaccinated.

“I think it recognizes the seriousness of COVID,” said Dr. Robert Maupin OB-GYN with LSU Health.

Dr. Maupin says those who are pregnant are more likely to have serious complications or die from COVID. He says vaccines and boosters offer protection at a time when mom’s really need it.

“The course of the disease hits much harder when you are pregnant and because of that we want to really avail ourselves of all the options and opportunities for protection,” Dr. Maupin said.

Dr. Maupin says he understands the hesitancy but says data does not show any additional risk of the vaccine or the booster for pregnant moms.

“Because again we are looking at providing protection,” Dr. Maupin said. “If a mom is pregnant and develops COVID she has a three-fold risk of going into the intensive care unit and she has over a one-and-half times risk of actual death.”

But demand could be low. Only about 30 percent of pregnant women have been fully vaccinated prior to or during pregnancy. Austin Carrington says he wishes he and his wife had listened to the experts before it was too late.

“I thought we were playing it safe by not getting the vaccine because of the baby and now, it turns out getting the vaccine would have been a safe bet," Carrington said.

In addition to those who are pregnant, the CDC and FDA guidelines say anyone 65-and-older who has been fully vaccinated with the shot should get a booster after at least six months.