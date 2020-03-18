NEW ORLEANS — With school out around the New Orleans area because of the coronavirus pandemic, several parishes are offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for students on the weekdays.

Below is a parish by parish list of meal pick up locations and information. As of now, school will remain closed from Monday, March 13, through Monday, April 13.

(For a statewide list of schools operating meal services, click here)

Orleans Parish

The city is launching a city-wide child nutrition program starting March 23. Right now, some school locations are already community meal locations to anyone younger than 18.

For the list of locations, click below

Jefferson Parish

Meals will be provided Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for any child 18 and under, regardless of whether they are a student at a Jefferson Parish school. Meals include lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning.

● Bissonet Plaza Elementary: 6818 Kawanee Drive in Metairie

● Emmett Gilbert School: 435 S. Jamie Blvd. in Westwego

● Fisher: 2529 Jean Lafitte Blvd. in Lafitte

● Gretna Middle: 910 Gretna Blvd. in Gretna

● Hazel Park Elementary: 8809 Jefferson Hwy. in River Ridge

● Marie Riviere Elementary: 1564 Lake Ave. in Metairie

● Marrero Middle: 4100 7th Street in Marrero

● Meisler Middle: 3700 Cleary Ave. in Metairie

● Riverdale High: 240 Riverdale Drive in Jefferson

● Terrytown Elementary: 550 E. Forest Lawn Drive in Terrytown

● Truman School: 5417 Ehret Road in Marrero

● Woods Elementary: 1037 31st Street in Kenner

● Worley Middle: 801 Spartans Drive in Westwego

For more information, click below

St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish has suspended their 'Grab and Go' meal program for families in need.

For more information, click below:

Medicine/Personal Item Pick-Up

All schools will be open Wednesday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for parents and employees to pick up personal items and medication(s).

Meals (Menu)

For more information, click below

St. Charles Parish

St. Charles Parish Public Schools will restart its grab-and-go meal service for students after the program was suspended when an employee was showing coronavirus symptoms and had to be hospitalized.

According to the school system's website, the full program is scheduled to return March 30 but was subject to change.

In the meantime, meals for families will be available for distribution from Tuesday, March 24 - Friday, March 27 at the Lafon Performing Arts Center (275 Judge Edward Dufrense Parkway, Luling) from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

St. Rose Elementary

Harry Hurst Middle

Luling Elementary

R.K. Smith Middle

R.J. Vial Elementary

The emergency feeding plan will provide free breakfast and lunch meals for students up to age 18. Meal service will run through Thursday, April 9, 2020, each weekday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

A pre-packaged lunch for the current day and a pre-packaged breakfast for the following day will be distributed during the pick-up time of 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the designated sites. Meals provided will be based on the number of children present at the time of pick-up. An ID is not required to pick-up meals.

St. John Parish

The St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District will provide meals for children 18 years and younger at two locations during this time. Students may pick up breakfast and/or lunch from 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday:

East St. John Preparatory Academy

West St. John Elementary

For more information, visit the school system website here

St. Bernard Parish

Schools are offering a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch from 11:00 – 1:00 on weekdays. These meals are available for all children under the age of 18, including toddlers and those students who attend private or parochial schools.

Meals will be provided in a drive through or walk up style, and signs and staff will be out to direct families.

Arabi Elementary

Andrew Jackson Middle

Chalmette Elementary

Meraux Elementary

Chalmette High School 9th Grade Academy

Lacoste Elementary

Davies Elementary

Smith Elementary

St. Bernard Middle

Gauthier Elementary

For more information, visit the school system website here

Lafourche Parish

The Lafourche Parish Child Nutrition Department will provide emergency meals due to the COVID 19 emergency to Lafourche citizens 18 years of age and below. Meals will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Thibodaux High School Cafeteria

Central Lafourche High School Cafeteria

South Lafourche High School Cafeteria

Due to the social distancing no one will be allowed in the building. Meals will be provided by drive through service only, bus drop off location. The meals provided will be “snack pack” in style.

For more information, click here

