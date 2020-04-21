NEW ORLEANS — It’s not a game plan Saints head coach Sean Payton created, but he’s certainly happy to be a team player.

“Until there’s a vaccine for it, this allows us to do something we think can help,” said Payton.

Taken from a medical playbook, Monday afternoon Payton, who recently recovered from COVID-19, rolled up his sleeve to donate plasma, in hopes it can help others currently battling the virus.

“They asked about the schedule. We’re two days, three days away from the draft and they had a time slot this afternoon,” said Payton.

Like Payton, who says he feels great, plasma donors must be symptom-free for at least a couple of weeks before donating.

“We’re all seeing the news. We’re all seeing how many patients are in the hospitals right now,” said Paul Adams, public relations manager for the New Orleans Blood Center

Adams says the process takes about an hour. Plasma therapy is an investigational treatment approved by the FDA. The idea is simple. Take antibodies from plasma and give them to patients in need. So far, medical leaders are seeing some success.

“It really is making a difference,” said Adams.

Adams says one plasma donation can potentially help three people battling the virus. For Payton, those are winning odds any day.

“Just the idea that two to three patients can be treated with your plasma, I think that’s a big help,” said Payton.

A big help, coming from the head saint.

