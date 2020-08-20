Senator Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

Cassidy was notified Wednesday night that he had been exposed to someone with the coronavirus and was tested Thursday. The test came back positive.

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) has tested positive for the coronavirus and has begun a 14-day quarantine, his office said Thursday.

Cassidy was notified Wednesday night that he had been exposed to someone with the coronavirus and was tested Thursday. The test came back positive.

The office said Cassidy contacted his physician and is adhering to CDC recommendations by quarantining and notifying those he has come into contact with recently.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” said Dr. Cassidy.