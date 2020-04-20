SLIDELL, La. — Slidell's mandatory curfew has been lifted, police said Monday, more than two weeks after the city restricted nighttime activity to keep first responders safe from the coronavirus.

The Slidell Police Department posted about the end of curfew on Facebook, advising residents to continue adhering to the governor's stay at home order, which is set to expire April 30.

"Please continue to use common sense, practice social distancing, wear face masks if you have to go out in public, and wash your hands," officials said in the post.

The curfew was announced because "significant amounts of police-related issues during the late evening and early morning hours," were exposing officers to a large number of people, increasing their risk of contracting COVID-19, according to an April 3 Facebook post from the Slidell Police Department.

The Facebook post said city leaders would be making more announcements about the reopening of businesses in the coming days or weeks.

