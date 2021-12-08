Some NOLA businesses for and against new vaccination mandate

The Louisiana Restaurant Association objects to the Mayor’s order, writing in a fiery statement that broad regulations will hurt restaurants still recovering.

NEW ORLEANS — Francesca in Lakeview will soon reopen its takeout window on Harrison to serve unvaccinated customers.

Owner Scot Craig says he’d already been thinking of a way to implement a no-vaccine, no-entry policy at his restaurants when the city made the decision for him.

“At this point I find it kind of selfish not to be vaccinated,” said Craig. “I’m a little irritated about the whole thing … We’re losing a lot of money that’s coming into the city that affects restaurants and bars. It affects mine.”

Thursday, Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced that customers and employees at nearly all New Orleans businesses will have to prove they’re vaccinated or show a recent negative PCR test to get inside.

It’s a move Craig says he supports, but is frustrated by.

“We had it [COVID] going in the right direction and now we don’t again. It’s very disappointing,” he said.

“Having to be vaccinated to come in, or to have to prove that you don’t have covid to come into a business, it think it’s going to make people even more comfortable. I think this could be a good thing,”

Bar Tonique will take the mandate one step further. General Manager Mark Schettler says no one without a vaccine will be allowed in, even if they test negative for COVID. Vaccine cards will be checked at the door with your ID.

“You don’t have to get vaccinated. We’ve got outside seating. Go ahead! You know, grab a go drink, totally cool. But to come inside this business, that’s what we’re going to require,” said Schettler.

The Louisiana Restaurant Association objects to the Mayor’s order, writing in a fiery statement that broad regulations will hurt restaurants still recovering.

The statement read in part, “If you believe requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative test is in the best interest of your private business, that is your right. Once again, Mayor Cantrell has asked for feedback then proceeded to ignore it.”

These rules apply to the Superdome, too. The Saints wrote in a statement that they stand ready to require vaccinations, negative COVID test, and enforce the mask mandate.

“Together, we can defeat this virus and return to living, celebrating and winning in the way we always have. We need you in that number - both on game day and in defeating this virus,” the statement read.

While it’s an adjustment, and some bars tell Eyewitness News they will have to hire door staff, Schettler says it’s a small price to pay.

“If there is anything we can reasonably do to keep our guests and our staff safe, we’re doing it, this is reasonable. It’s reasonable,” he said.