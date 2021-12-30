Tchoupitoulas Walmart closing for deep cleaning due to COVID-19

The Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans will reopen on New Year's Day.

NEW ORLEANS — The Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans will close for the rest of 2021 so that cleaning crews can sanitize the building.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, the store will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 30 and reopen on New Year’s Day at 6 a.m.

The closure comes in response to dramatically rising COVID-19 cases across Louisiana. The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the state and hospitalizations have tripled in just two weeks.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” a statement from Walmart said. “Given the rise in positive cases, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

The Walmart on W. Esplanade Avenue in Kenner was closed on Wednesday for the same reason and is set to reopen on Dec. 31.