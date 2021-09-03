Louisiana expands COVID vaccine eligibility list: Here's who can get a shot now

The governor made the announcement at a press conference held in Baton Rouge Tuesday, March 9.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards has announced an expansion to the list of people who qualify to receive a COVID vaccine.

Edwards made the announcement as the number of people in the state who have received one or both shots of the vaccine is growing rapidly with the help of increased supply and mass vaccination sites.

Those Louisianans who are eligible to get a COVID vaccine are — as of March 9: