x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Wasted COVID vaccine doses spike in Louisiana amid hesitancy

Wasted doses of the life-saving vaccines numbered fewer than 1,500 only four months ago.
Credit: AP
FILE- A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The number of Americans getting a COVID-19 vaccine has been rising in recent days as virus cases once again surge and officials raise dire warnings about the consequences of remaining unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana saw a spike in the number of wasted coronavirus vaccine doses as interest in the shots plummeted across the state. 

More than 79,000 vaccine doses were trashed largely because health providers couldn’t find enough arms quickly enough. 

Wasted doses of the life-saving vaccines numbered fewer than 1,500 only four months ago.

But data provided to The Associated Press by the Louisiana Department of Health showed the unused, discarded shots surged to more than 50 times that number by July 23. 

But the Health Department says the state is now seeing a surge in immunization interest as the highly contagious delta variant drives record numbers of new infections.

Related Articles