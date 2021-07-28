Wasted COVID vaccine doses spike in Louisiana amid hesitancy

Wasted doses of the life-saving vaccines numbered fewer than 1,500 only four months ago.

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana saw a spike in the number of wasted coronavirus vaccine doses as interest in the shots plummeted across the state.

More than 79,000 vaccine doses were trashed largely because health providers couldn’t find enough arms quickly enough.

Wasted doses of the life-saving vaccines numbered fewer than 1,500 only four months ago.

But data provided to The Associated Press by the Louisiana Department of Health showed the unused, discarded shots surged to more than 50 times that number by July 23.