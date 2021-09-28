Will Louisiana renew its indoor mask mandate?

Edwards formally renewed Louisiana's public health emergency and mask mandate on Sept. 1 just days after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to address the state's pandemic response on Tuesday afternoon, one day before his latest extension to the statewide mask mandate is set to expire.

Edwards formally renewed Louisiana's public health emergency and mask mandate on Sept. 1, just days after Hurricane Ida made landfall. The latest order extends until Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Louisiana's mask mandate requires anyone aged five years or older to wear a mask when entering a business, school, church, or other inside location.

The governor is set to address the media at 1 p.m. from the Louisiana State Capitol. It is still unclear if Edwards will choose to renew the emergency order, even as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana have significantly declined in recent weeks but are still higher than where they were before the Delta variants surge.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana dropped below 1,000 over the weekend for the first time since mid-July. The Louisiana Department of Health reports that there were 984 people hospitalized with the virus on Sunday.

New cases and hospitalizations have significantly declined after reaching record-setting levels in August amid the virus' fourth surge through Louisiana. The highest number of hospitalizations was 3,022 patients set on Aug. 17.

The governor's office said that children younger than 18 years old still are the leading group with new COVID-19 cases.

In total, 13,796 people in Louisiana have died due to the virus since the pandemic began.

Edwards' announcement will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV Facebook Page, YouTube, Roku, and Fire TV channels.