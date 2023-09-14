Local woman and actress brings awareness to ovarian cancer

Kathi Callahan lives and gives. She's had a national acting career, been an entrepreneur retailer, a traveler, and worked to support those who serve and their families, as the wife of a U.S. Coast Guard commander.



A year ago she was working to get donated ball gowns, free for active duty women, and military wives, to make military, and Mardi Gras balls affordable for them. That's when she felt tired, bloated, and weak.



“I got the diagnosis on my birthday, October 3. The doctor took one look at me and said, ‘You're going to the hospital for a CT scan.’ And in 45 minutes, I was told I had stage 3, metastatic ovarian cancer,” remembers Callahan.



Kathi is only 63 years old.



“Your world stops. Everything. Your plans, everything that you think you're going to have time to do, it just stops,” she said through tears.



One night she woke up and realized that reality had also hit her husband, retired Rear Admiral David Callahan.



“My husband was at the foot of the bed with his head down. He was crying quietly because he didn't want me to see him cry, and that just broke my heart.”



“The most common age for diagnosis of ovarian cancer is 63. So, this is an age where women aren't seeing an OB-GYN regularly,” said Dr. Tara Castellano a gynecologic oncologist at LSU Health Sciences Center.



Dr. Castellano specializes in female cancers. She says BRCA gene mutations increase your risk for ovarian cancer. She says women need regular pelvic exams. Still, ovarian cancer is often found later, because symptoms, of bloating, and indigestion can be attributed to other normal issues.



“That's why seeing a specialized gynecologic oncologist for ovarian cancer to do your surgery, and your chemo is important,” said Dr. Castellano.



By doing that she says survival goes up, and recurrence goes down.