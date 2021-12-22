Is it COVID-19 or the flu?

What to know about the symptoms of these two respiratory viruses

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS - COVID-19 cases are increasing, but we also need to remember it's flu season. So if you're feeling sick, how can you differentiate what you may have?

COVID-19 and the flu are both highly contagious, respiratory viruses. This unfortunately means symptoms are similar for each. However, there are a couple of differences worth noting, differences you should know about.

First, when symptoms appear. With the flu or a simple cold, you'll start feeling sick pretty quickly. It can happen about one to four days after infection. COVID-19 though can take longer. The CDC says typically, symptoms appear around day five, though they can show anytime from 2-14 days from exposure.

If you're feeling a bit off, knowing what you have can get complicated, since many symptoms overlap.

COVID-19 and the flu can cause shortness of breath, a cough, fatigue, body aches and headaches. You can also have a fever with both. For COVID-19 patients it can be 100 degrees or higher, while flu sufferers can get a fever of up to about 102 degrees that lasts for three to four days.

Vomiting and diarrhea can sometimes happen, but with the flu, it's more common in kids. A sore throat and headaches are also typically associated with the flu, however, you're more likely to have COVID-19 if you've lost your sense of taste and smell.

The curveball in this is the Omicron variant. So far, symptoms seem to be similar to the Delta variant and others. One thing being looked at though are reports of muscle pain especially in the lower back.

When it comes to a common cold, symptoms can include coughing, sneezing, tiredness, runny and stuffy nose, sore throat and sometimes fever (though that's not common).

Allergies are a bit easier to figure out. In addition to a runny nose and sneezing, one can experience red, swollen eyes, itchy eyes, an itchy nose and a tickle in the throat. Rarely is a fever associated with allergies.