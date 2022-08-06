Weight loss surgery also lowers cancer risk, study suggests

Jamie Zepeda is a medical assistant at Surgical Specialists of Louisiana. She helps patients coming in for bariatric surgery for weight loss, but she decided to become a patient as well.



“I had fatty liver, high cholesterol, hypertension,” said Zepeda.



Gastric sleeve surgery not only helped her lose weight, but also treat those dangerous health conditions of hers, but now a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association finds a sharp decrease in cancer after bariatric weight loss surgery.



“Pretty much all cancers across the board, like breast cancer had half the risk of developing cancer over the 10-year period, where brain cancers, and thyroid cancers were four times more likely if you did not have bariatric surgery over that 10-year period,” explained Dr. Tom Lavin.



Bariatric surgeon Dr. Tom Lavin of Surgical Specialists of Louisiana says this study is significant because it looked at 30,000 people with and without the surgery.



“And the results were overwhelming in favor of if you had bariatric surgery, your risk of cancer was much less,” he said.



And there was also a sharp decrease in the risk of dying of cancer.



When patients come in to talk to doctors, of course they talk about the emotional benefits of weight loss, but they also talk about the benefits when it comes to heart disease, and infertility, and orthopedic pain, lung problems, and diabetes, but now with this study out, they're also going to talk to them about the benefits in fighting cancer.



Jamie says she will talk to potential patients about this finding.