Where to get the monkeypox vaccine in the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS — According to the Louisiana Department of Health, below are the locations where the monkeypox vaccine is currently available in the New Orleans area with an appointment:
New Orleans locations:
Crescent Care Health and Wellness Center
1631 Elysian Fields Ave.
(504) 821-2601
DePaul Community Health Centers -- Carrollton
3201 S. Carrollton Ave.
(504) 207-3060
Ochsner Health Center
1516 Jefferson Hwy
(504) 842-3000
Tulane University School of Medicine
1430 Tulane Ave.
(504) 988-6224
University Medical Center
2000 Canal St.
(504) 702-3000
Tulane Total Health Clinic
711 N Broad St.
(504)988-3002
St. Thomas Community Health Center
1936 Magazine St.
(504) 529-5558
Jefferson Parish:
Priority Health Care
12 Westbank Expressway
Gretna
(504) 509-4800
Tangipahoa Parish:
Tangipahoa Health Unit
15481 W. Club Deluxe Rd.
Hammond
(985) 543-4165
Terrebonne Parish:
Start Community Health Center
235 Civic Center Blvd.
Houma
(985) 333-2020
St. Tammany Parish:
Mandeville Pharmacy
1655 U.S. Hwy 190
Mandeville
(985) 778-2306
Lafourche Parish:
Lafourche Parish Health Unit
2535 Veterans Blvd.
Thibodaux
(985) 447-0921
St. James Parish:
St. James Parish Health Unit
29170 Health Unit St.
Vacherie
(225) 265-2181
There will also be several pop-up clinics at bars and restaurants in New Orleans over the next week. Those dates and times are listed below:
The Phoenix Bar
941 Elysian Fields Ave.
Thursday Aug. 25 from 5 - 9 p.m.
The Corner Pocket
940 St. Louis St.
Friday Aug. 26 from 5 - 9 p.m.
The Golden Lantern
1239 Royal St.
Monday Aug. 29 from 5 - 9 p.m.
Three Palms Bar and Grill
3813 Tulane Ave
Tuesday Aug. 30 from 4 - 8 p.m.
The Page Bar
542 N Rampart St.
Wednesday Aug. 31 from 4 - 8 p.m.
& Thursday Sept. 8 from 4-8pm
According to the CDC, there are 155 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Louisiana.
The center says the virus can spread to anyone, often through skin-to-skin contact.