Where to get the monkeypox vaccine in the New Orleans area

The vaccine has been made available in additional locations throughout Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — According to the Louisiana Department of Health, below are the locations where the monkeypox vaccine is currently available in the New Orleans area with an appointment:

New Orleans locations:

Crescent Care Health and Wellness Center

1631 Elysian Fields Ave.

(504) 821-2601

DePaul Community Health Centers -- Carrollton

3201 S. Carrollton Ave.

(504) 207-3060

Ochsner Health Center

1516 Jefferson Hwy

(504) 842-3000

Tulane University School of Medicine

1430 Tulane Ave.

(504) 988-6224

University Medical Center

2000 Canal St.

(504) 702-3000

Tulane Total Health Clinic

711 N Broad St.

(504)988-3002

St. Thomas Community Health Center

1936 Magazine St.

(504) 529-5558

Jefferson Parish:

Priority Health Care

12 Westbank Expressway

Gretna

(504) 509-4800

Tangipahoa Parish:

Tangipahoa Health Unit

15481 W. Club Deluxe Rd.

Hammond

(985) 543-4165

Terrebonne Parish:

Start Community Health Center

235 Civic Center Blvd.

Houma

(985) 333-2020

St. Tammany Parish:

Mandeville Pharmacy

1655 U.S. Hwy 190

Mandeville

(985) 778-2306

Lafourche Parish:

Lafourche Parish Health Unit

2535 Veterans Blvd.

Thibodaux

(985) 447-0921

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish Health Unit

29170 Health Unit St.

Vacherie

(225) 265-2181

There will also be several pop-up clinics at bars and restaurants in New Orleans over the next week. Those dates and times are listed below:

The Phoenix Bar

941 Elysian Fields Ave.

Thursday Aug. 25 from 5 - 9 p.m.

The Corner Pocket

940 St. Louis St.

Friday Aug. 26 from 5 - 9 p.m.

The Golden Lantern

1239 Royal St.

Monday Aug. 29 from 5 - 9 p.m.

Three Palms Bar and Grill

3813 Tulane Ave

Tuesday Aug. 30 from 4 - 8 p.m.

The Page Bar

542 N Rampart St.

Wednesday Aug. 31 from 4 - 8 p.m.

& Thursday Sept. 8 from 4-8pm

According to the CDC, there are 155 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Louisiana.