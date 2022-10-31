Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life

Example video title will go here for this video

Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture.

The business she had built with her late husband, Terry, over the decades was gone and her life would never be the same.

“It took my breath away. It was literally a punch without getting punched. It was a punch,” Marie said about how hard it hit to see her business in shambles the day after the storm.

Ida took a bite out of the back wall of Bowl South and peeled the metal roof off like an orange.

It was a cream-colored, cinderblock building with a corrugated metal roof that housed perfect games and good times for hundreds of bowlers, and the hopes and dreams of its owner, Marie Lirette.

The storm ripped apart landmarks for the people of Houma, including a bowling center named Bowl South of Louisiana that sat off to the right on Grand Caillou Road if you were headed down the bayou.

When Hurricane Ida churned over Terrebonne Parish for hours, the storm’s high winds, rain and storm surge pummeled homes and business that had been hurricane-tested, but stood strong for decades.

This story is part one Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.

Bowl South History : Subtitle here

Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. Marie is the youngest of twelve children and while they didn’t quite form a rock band, as the saying goes, the Dusenberry family formed a troupe of folk singers who used to perform at their Chauvin family restaurant, La Trouvaille.

The restaurant became a tourist attraction over the years, with the Dusenberrys assuming the role of cultural ambassadors. Marie remembers the moment her life started down a different path when her sister hired her to work at the bowling center at age 16 (it had a different name then).

“I remember Mama going, ‘You're not going to work at the bowling alley with Veronica’ and I'm like, Mom,” Marie said, adding an extra syllable to the word ‘Mom’ in feigned protest, chuckling about the memory of her mom’s disapproval.

Veronica did hire her in 1976 and Marie says she never left. Bowling was in her blood and she would work her way up to buying the center in 1992.

The local newspaper even wrote a story about it at the time. It was big news for small-town Houma.

She and her husband, Terry, dedicated their lives to building the business. They hosted Professional Bowling Association tournaments, formed high school leagues, hosted community fundraisers and put their bowling center on the map.

“My husband and I didn't have children. You know, I say that I think maybe we forgot, but we were so in love with what we were doing. And we focused all our attention on the bowling center,” Marie said.

From the fun times to the tough times, like when Marie lost her hair from a condition called alopecia areata, the couple tackled life together and their bowling center centered them as a couple.

Bowl South also meant a lot to Marie’s family and the regulars who bowled there, many of whom counted on seeing the couple every week either for leagues or on a weekend with their kids, perhaps.

“It was O'Neill and Melinda Bonvillain that actually married on in the bowling center on Lanes nine and ten,” Marie said.

Others caught the bowling bug at the center, leading them to grow up year after year throwing balls down those 24 lanes, including R.J. Ugas.

“I spent more time over there than I did at home,” Ugas said.

He scored his first perfect game at Bowl South.

Now in his 40’s, Ugas is self-admittedly obsessed with bowling. His game room and garage are full of bowling memorabilia, including tables made from the wood of bowling lanes, pins signed by celebrities, such as players for the New Orleans Saints football team, and balls with special meaning.

“Bringing my children there when they can barely walk and crawl, put them up on a lane and hold the ball and push it. And for them to do that on the same lines that I played on as a ten-year-old, same spot, that's what was special to me,” Ugas said.

The business gave the Lirettes a bigger bowling family than they could have imagined.