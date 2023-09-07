Retired Catholic priest indicted on 4 charges including rape, kidnapping

Example video title will go here for this video

The accuser recalls that Hecker approached him under the guise of showing him a wrestling move, choked him unconscious and “sodomized” him, his attorney said.

In Louisiana, statutes of limitation do not prevent authorities from pursuing long-ago allegations of child rape.

The crimes allegedly occurred at the now-shuttered St John Vianney prep school – adjacent to St. Theresa the Little Flower of the Child Jesus church – where Hecker worked in 1975, when the accuser was either a 15- or 16-year-old child, according to the alleged victim’s civil attorney, Richard Trahant.

State prosecutors in New Orleans obtained an indictment charging Lawrence Hecker, 91, on Thursday with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, a count of aggravated crime against nature and a count of theft.

A retired Catholic priest from New Orleans who years ago secretly admitted to church leaders that he sexually molested or harassed numerous children is now at last facing criminal charges.

Trahant said that Thursday’s indictment results from a law enforcement investigation which began more than a year ago and required his client to submit to multiple interviews with authorities.

During that interview, WWL and the Guardian asked Hecker directly if he ever choked and raped anyone. Hecker denied that he had.

It was the first time ever that he had admitted to such conduct while in a public setting.

Just last month, WWL-TV and British newspaper the Guardian published an interview during which reporters for the outlets confronted Hecker about his 1999 statement. Hecker – while WWL cameras rolled – twice said, “Yes,” when asked if he committed the specific sexual acts laid out in the statement.

The charge against Hecker comes a little more than two months after the Guardian reported on a statement that he gave in 1999 to church leaders in which he acknowledged committing “overtly sexual acts” with multiple underage boys in the late 1960s and 1970s. He also acknowledged having unusually close relationships with other boys stretching into the 1980s but had not faced any substantial consequences until prosecutors in the office of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams obtained Thursday’s indictment.

After persistent reports against Hecker prompted his 1999 statement to church leaders, the archdiocese sent him to an out-of-state psychiatric treatment facility, which diagnosed him as a pedophile. The facility recommended that the archdiocese prohibit Hecker from working with minors or other “particularly vulnerable” people, according to a secret church personnel file obtained by the Guardian.

But, by the clergyman’s own telling, Hannan didn’t take any action against him, satisfied with Hecker’s assurances that he would never “be in any such circumstances” again.

Hecker’s case illustrates the extreme measures that the Archdiocese of New Orleans took to hide the truth about him from a region with about a half-million Catholics. Earlier in his career, reports of the misconduct to which Hecker eventually admitted led to a conversation in 1988 with the city’s archbishop at the time, the late Philip Hannan.

“It means everything,” Trahant said of his client’s reaction to the indictment against Hecker. “He's endured this for years. He got to the point where he felt like, ‘No matter how many times I tell the story of the worst day of my life, nothing is going to be done about it.’”

Little done despite 'pedophile' diagnosis : Hecker's abuse claims cost Archdiocese hundreds of thousands

However, Hecker’s career continued unabated for a few years. He was assigned to a church with an elementary school attached to it in 2000.

He worked there until he was allowed to quietly retire in 2002, after a Catholic clerical molestation and cover-up scandal engulfed the archdiocese of Boston, prompting the worldwide church to adopt reforms and promise transparency.

Hecker’s retirement didn’t stanch abuse claims against him. Over a period of several years beginning in 2010, the archdiocese paid more than $332,000 to reach out-of-court settlements on five complaints alleging sexual abuse by Hecker. Those agreements were among more than 130 abuse-related settlements totaling $11.6m that the archdiocese paid out during those years.

Yet the New Orleans archdiocese did not inform its congregants that it strongly suspected Hecker had molested children until it released a 2018 list of priests and deacons who were considered credibly accused sexual predators. The archdiocese published that roster under pressure from the public to fulfill promises of transparency amid the lingering clerical abuse scandal.

Even then, the archdiocese refused to stop paying Hecker’s retirement benefits until 2020. That year, the archdiocese filed for federal bankruptcy protection in large part due to abuse-related litigation, and the judge in charge of the proceeding ordered a halt to payments to credibly accused clergymen.

At least 15 claims for compensation alleging abuse by Hecker have since been filed as part of the archdiocese’s bankruptcy case. The bankruptcy is still pending.

The archdiocese said it reported allegations against Hecker to law enforcement, but its letter to New Orleans police in 2002 only listed one allegation against Hecker and didn’t mention the priest’s 1999 confession.