800 employees laid off after Bob Dean's nursing home licenses revoked

The Louisiana Department of Health revoked nursing home licenses for the businesses after 843 residents were evacuated from a flooded industrial warehouse.

INDEPENDENCE, La. — More than 800 employees were laid off from seven nursing homes owned by Bob Dean that had their licenses revoked after a controversial evacuation to a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse for Hurricane Ida.

All seven of Dean's nursing homes filed a Wage Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice with Louisiana's Workforce Commission, which is required when there are mass layoffs.

The Louisiana Department of Health revoked nursing home licenses for the businesses after 843 residents were evacuated from a flooded industrial warehouse in Independence, La. At least four nursing home residents died from conditions inside the warehouse after the hurricane.

Lawsuits filed after the evacuation claimed unsafe and unsanitary conditions which lead to several deaths.

Here's a breakdown of the layoffs at each nursing home:

Maison DeVille Nursing Home in Houma - 152

Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey - 94

St. Elizabeth’s Caring in Harvey - 137

Park Place Healthcare in Gretna- 137

River Palms Nursing and Rehab in New Orleans - 158

Maison Orleans Health Care Center - 178

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab - 107