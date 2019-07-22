NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two New Orleans musicians have been granted permission to travel to west Africa next week as they await trial at home on federal charges.

A federal judge issued the order Monday for award-winning trumpet player Irvin Mayfield and his artistic and business partner, pianist Ronald Markham. The two are set to perform at the Ghana World Music Fest in the coastal city of Accra, Ghana.

The two are former board members of the charitable New Orleans Public Library Foundation. They face money laundering and fraud charges stemming from accusations that they spent money raised for public libraries on themselves. Both have pleaded not guilty. Trial is currently set for Sept. 30.

U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey's order says Mayfield and Markham can travel July 31 through Aug. 6.