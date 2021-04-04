Bourbon Street, Carrolton Avenue shootings kill 1 wound 2

Two people were shot at Canal and Bourbon Streets, a man was shot in New Orleans East, and a Mid-City shooting killed a victim in the span of several hours.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot at Canal and Bourbon Streets, a man was shot in New Orleans East, and a Mid-City shooting killed a victim in the span of several hours beginning Saturday evening.

Police officers responded to reports of gunfire in Mid-City around 11:06 p.m. near Jesuit High School. At Banks Street and Carrolton Avenue, they found a male victim wounded by gunfire, a police statement said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police did not say if the victim was an adult.

At 8:34 p.m., a man wounded by gunfire arrived at a local hospital. Later, New Orleans Police Department investigators confirmed that he was a victim in a New Orleans East Shooting that happened around 4:43 p.m.

NOPD investigators said the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Harbourview Drive, less than a quarter of a mile from an elementary school, KIPP East Community Primary.

The first shooting reported by NOPD on Easter Sunday happened at Bourbon & Canal streets.

Two people were struck by gunfire, police reports said.

WWLTV.com learned about the Bourbon & Canal Streets shooting at 1:55 a.m. on Easter Sunday when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the Mid-City killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened there.

"Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300," an NOPD statement said. "Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are currently available."

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

