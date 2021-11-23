Louisiana launches $11M housing program for Hurricane Laura

The dollars largely will pay for home rehabilitation work for low- to moderate-income homeowners.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is kicking off $11.3 million in Hurricane Laura housing repair and rebuilding work for the southwestern city of Lake Charles while it waits for hundreds of millions in promised federal aid to arrive.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter announced the plans Monday.

A $1 million share will help landlords rebuild housing if they are willing to rent to low- to moderate-income tenants.

The money is aimed at jump-starting repairs while the state awaits $595 million in federal disaster block grant funding promised to southwest Louisiana for hurricane recovery.