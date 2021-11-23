Woman in Washington Parish says she was raped at gunpoint by unknown suspect

It happened on November 21st. The 28-year-old victim said she was picked up by a man while walking to a convenience store on Columbia Street in Bogalusa around 2 a.m. that morning. She said he drove her into the parish, near the intersection of Highway 450 and North Martin Road, where he pointed a pistol at her and raped her twice. Then, she stated, he opened the vehicle door and forcefully pushed her out into the roadway and drove away. She told deputies she did not know her attacker but recalled that he drove a black four door vehicle with front end damage.