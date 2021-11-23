Woman in Washington Parish says she was raped at gunpoint by unknown suspect

BOGALUSA, La. — Deputies in Washington Parish say a woman knocked on a homeowner's door, calling out for help after reportedly being raped.
It happened on November 21st. The 28-year-old victim said she was picked up by a man while walking to a convenience store on Columbia Street in Bogalusa around 2 a.m. that morning. She said he drove her into the parish, near the intersection of Highway 450 and North Martin Road, where he pointed a pistol at her and raped her twice. Then, she stated, he opened the vehicle door and forcefully pushed her out into the roadway and drove away. She told deputies she did not know her attacker but recalled that he drove a black four door vehicle with front end damage.
The victim, who had visible injuries, was evaluated by Northshore EMS and then transported to Riverside Medical Center. Any person who might have knowledge of this incident is asked to call Detective Demmie Rice at (985) 661-2021. Callers may remain anonymous.
“Help us solve this crime,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “If you have any information whatsoever, please call Detective Rice. It is very important we locate this man and solve this crime before it happens to someone else. Let’s work together to help make Washington Parish safe.”