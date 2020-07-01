NEW ORLEANS — Roughly 3,000 homes or businesses were without power Tuesday afternoon in Hammond, Entergy's power outage map said.

Initially, more than 8,000 people lost power, an Entergy spokesperson said.

People lost power around 3:45 p.m. the map said. Entergy crews were working to restore power, but power wasn't expected to be restored until 6 p.m.

The map doesn't say what caused the outage. The outage is mainly affecting Entergy customers north of the Interstate Highway 12 and east of Interstate Highway 55.

Entergy's website said 2,849 customers were without power as of 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday evening, an Entergy spokesperson said all customers that lost power had their power restored.

The main breaker at a power substation tripped, causing the outage, the spokesperson said.

