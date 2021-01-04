x
3.0 earthquake strikes near Shreveport overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. — A 3,0 earthquake near Shreveport hit overnight, rattling the ground but not much else. 

The minor quake, just north of Blanchard, La and east of the Texas border, wasn't a major quake by any means. A 3.0 earthquake is on the low range of earthquakes that can even be felt.

The quake originated about 5 kilometers below the ground, around 2:26 a.m. on April 1. Anybody awake in Shreveport or Bossier City (12 and 14 miles from the epicenter respectively) may have felt minor swaying around that time.

No injuries or damage were reported. 

