5 shot in 5 hours in New Orleans, police say

Police are actively investigating a string of shootings that happened Sunday night.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after five people were shot in a span of five hours Sunday night.

They say a shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue where someone shot a woman shortly after midnight.

Investigators say about 30 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the 3300 block of Mandeville Street.

Initial reports show that a man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance.

And around 7:00 p.m. last night, police found a man shot in the 3600 block of Humanity Street.

Investigators also say two men were also injured in another shooting around 9:00 p.m. but investigators are still trying to figure out where it happened.

If you know anything that could help solve these cases, you're asked to call Crimestoppers.

