Air quality from wildfires can lead to damaged brain health

Several states got smoke from the Canadian wildfires, and now we are seeing some of the largest fires closer to home, in parts of Louisiana.

LOUISIANA, USA — This year we have seen dangerous air quality from wildfires, in states that never had to worry before, including here at home.

And all of that pollution is especially concerning, now that new findings suggest it's dangerous for your brain health.

We know people with lung conditions need to be concerned, but now a new study says we all do.

“The smaller particles are getting all the way into, deep into our lungs, and getting across that barrier and then circulating,” explained Dr. Melissa Gonzales, a Tulane professor and Chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences in the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

We asked Dr. Gonzales, to explain the concern from a new study from the University of New Mexico Health Sciences, published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation.

It finds in lab animals that breathing in wildfire smoke can trigger inflammation in the brain that lasts longer than was thought, more than a month. And it affects the part of the brain associated with learning and memory.

“So, what they're concerned about, the potential for there to be other impacts on the brain that might lead to increased risk for Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, dementia.”

To protect yourself, stay away from it, not only adults, but especially children. Don't exercise outside. Go inside with the windows closed.

Your normal air conditioning system will filter some of the particles out.

“It will, and a lot of your air conditioning is recycling air from inside the house,” she explained.

But that's not 100 percent effective, depending on the age of your home.

Also an N95 mask can help some.

“Yes, that's what the N95 masks were designed to do,” said Dr. Gonzales.

Brain inflammation can change brain development in early life, and mood disorders throughout life. And constant exposure, such as in firefighters, could put you at risk for cognitive or mood disorders for weeks or even months.

The particles in the air that cause concern, come from the burning of wood.