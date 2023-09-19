Louisiana Landmarks Society reveals annual 'New Orleans 9' most endangered historic sites

Established in 1950, the Louisiana Landmarks Society's mission of preservation advocacy continues in 2023 with its annual "New Orleans' Nine Most Endangered" list.

NEW ORLEANS — Established in 1950, the Louisiana Landmarks Society's mission of preservation advocacy continues in 2023 with its annual "New Orleans' Nine Most Endangered" list of historic properties.

The organization first led the charge toward preserving Gallier Hall 73 years ago and defeated the proposed Riverfrontt Expressway a decade later in 1960. The LLS also helped restore the Pitot House (c. 1799) to its Creole West Indies colonial charm along Bayou St. John.

This year's "N9" consist of the following properties most at-risk:

Madame John's Legacy

632 Dumaine Street

Dating back to 1788 (or earlier), Madame John's in one of the oldest buildings in the French Quarter. It even survived the Fire of 1794. But now, according to the LLS, Madame John's faces a new threat with the Vieux Carre Commission no longer possessing input over state-owned buildings – "inappropriate design change."

Louis Armstrong Park

701 North Rampart Street

Home to Congo Square, Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts and other historically and culturally significant buildings and sites, the 32-acre park is in danger of suffering from "insensitive development" with even the city of New Orleans toying with the idea of moving City Hall to the location.

Interstate Trust & Bank Co. Building

644 Bouny Street

Once a significant building along the Algiers Point commercial corridor, long-vacant bank is facing "demolition by neglect" due a host of problems now plaguing the architecturally significant structure, including: water intrusion, wood rot, rodent and termite infestation and more.

Garden of the Americas

Basin Street Neutral Ground

Developed in 1957, the garden hosts several monuments honoring New Orleans' economic and cultural ties to South America. Now the site is endangered by the city's Regional Transit Authority for a new transit corridor bus terminal along the neutral ground from Canal to St. Louis Street.

Adolph Mazureau House

1016 St. Louis Street

Like the Interstate Trust & Bank Co. building in Algiers Point, this Federal-style townhouse constructed in 1831 is also threatened by demolition by neglect. According to the LLS, this landmark has been allowed to deteriorate despite frequent citations from the VCC.

City Hall

1300 Perdido Street

Despite the building's architectural and cultural significance as the prominent hub of New Orleans leadership and infrastructure, the LLS says recent administrations have shown little interest in preserving the building, while exploring controversial relocation options at Louis Armstrong Park. Plus, the location of City Hall is considered prime real estate along Poydras Street and Loyola Avenue.

Mid-Century Modern

2650 Canal Street

Built in 1966, this Mid-Century Modern commercial building is missing marble elements along its façade and its perimeter wall is shrouded in grafitti. Once a prominent building in Mid-City, this landmark now "blights" the corner of Canal and North Broad streets.

Residential Housing & Historic Districts

Citywide

The LLS rounds out the last two spots of the "N9" with concerns over the availability of residential housing all across the city, as well as the uncertain preservation of historic districts.

The Historic District Landmarks Commission (HDLC) and VCC serve as a steward toward preservation, protection, and regulation of the city's historical districts.