KENNER, La. —

Inside of the board room at Armstrong International Airport, there’s of optimism from contractors and staff that progress is being made at the new terminal.

“We got the sewer breaks that we’re working very hard on and I’m glad to report that about 88 percent of the actual plumbing pieces has been repaired and inspected by inspectors,” Construction Manager Charlie Prewitt said.

Exclusive photos and video show massive holes cut into the terminal foundation on the ground floor, some plunging deep into the dirt to make those repairs.

There have been more than 100 breaks in sewage pipes under the terminal.

But officials are downplaying it, saying sewage pipes breaks expected on major projects like this one, and calls the issue “minor.”

“As we move into the next two to three weeks that’ll all behind us,” Charlie Prewitt said.

Wednesday, in an Eyewitness News investigation, Kenner’s top building official James Mohamad, warned the problems with the plumbing will continue over the life of the project.

“It’s a problem we’re gonna have for the life of the project. When I’m gonna, they’re still gonna have problems out there,” Mohamad said.

Still the board said the rapidly sinking soil with the plumbing and beyond is under control.

“Obviously with any big project like this, unforeseen conditions can occur. It happens in any major construction project, around the country and the world. But, based on what we’re seeing and hearing right now, we don’t believe there will be any substantial problems,” Vice Chairman of the Aviation Board Doug Thornton said.

Project managers admit the soil under the terminal is already sinking in spots anywhere from six to ten inches.

Mohamad and experts say in three years time, that’s not normal.

Contractor trucked in tons and tons of sand to keep the ground from sinking before construction began to do what’s called “surcharging the soil.”

We asked Chris Spann, Project Manager of the North Terminal if the surcharging was ineffective?

“Oh, it was absolutely effective. But as you guys know, in Southeast Louisiana, the soil here is settling. Been like that for the past 50 years,” Project Manager of the North Terminal Chris Spann said.

Even with the set backs, the board says they’re on target to open the new terminal this fall.

“We believe sometime this fall we’ll open. We don’t want to give a specific date just yet because we’re in the final stage of doing our punch list, 3 or 4 things that need to be completed,” Thronton said.

That short list, has to include the sewage pipe repairs.