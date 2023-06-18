NOPD investigates an Algiers homicide, shooting possibly related to that homicide, investigators say

NOPD officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Woodland Drive. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that Saturday evening in Algiers as well as a shooting that could possibly be related according to investigators.

NOPD officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Woodland Drive. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

According to an NOPD report, investigators believe the location on Woodland was a secondary scene as the initial confrontation began in the 5600 block of Tullis Drive not far from where the victim was found.

About 40 minutes later, NOPD officers were called to another shooting this time in the 4800 block of Tullis Drive.

When responding officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS. His condition is unknown at this time.

NOPD investigators believe the two shooting incidents could be related and they are in the process of gathering evidence that could lead to the motive and the

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Homicide at (504)658-5300, Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.