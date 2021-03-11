Your guide to Louisiana's four proposed constitutional amendments in 2021

Oftentimes, the legal wording of the amendments can be confusing, even overwhelming for some. Here's your guide to what they mean.

Oftentimes, the legal wording of the amendments can be confusing, even overwhelming for some, so an independent non-profit research organization — the Public Affairs Research Council — published a guide for Louisiana voters.

It's election season again, and in addition to voting for candidates running for office, Louisiana voters will have four amendments to consider on the ballot.

Argument against: "Moving to a consolidated system takes control from the local governments to collect their sales taxes. No one knows local business behavior better than local authorities. The current system provides a streamlining process that can be adapted and improved with time. Other states' local governments that let the state government collect taxes on a consolidated basis are not as reliant on sales taxes as Louisiana local agencies. Also, if a local jurisdiction receives its sales tax remittance late under the new system, then government cash flow would be disrupted."

Argument for: "Louisiana's outdated tax system is the worst in the nation. This amendment would vastly improve Louisiana's reputation as a place to do business while at the same time providing layers of safeguards for local governments to ensure their revenue streams. The new process would be more likely to prevent lawsuits claiming Louisiana's system does not meet Supreme Court or U.S. constitutional standards for fairness and open commerce. This amendment has bipartisan support from both governmental and business interests."

A no vote: Continue to constitutionally require separate collection, filing, and policy oversight of sales taxes by the state and local governments

A yes vote: Allow a single authority to oversee the collection, electronic filing, and policy guidance for state and local sales taxes.

The amendment would take effect only after the Legislature - with a 2/3 majority - passes another bill detailing the process.

Amendment Text: “Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission?”

Argument against: " The deduction for federal taxes is a good one and should be kept while also lowering individual income tax rates because Louisiana taxpayers should get a cut and the state government already has too much revenue. On the other hand, others might argue that the deduction for federal taxes should be eliminated and the higher tax rates should be kept in place to expand state revenue to meet the Louisiana government's many needs. The reform's financial triggers could prevent revenue spikes and dampen state revenue growth."

Argument for: " The package would create a more fair and stable tax system that would encourage in-migration, job creation, and business investment. Moving our upper individual income tax rate from approximately 18th highest to the 40th highest in the nation will do wonders for Louisiana's image. Experts and studies have been saying for over a decade that Louisiana needs to eliminate exemptions and lower rates, and that's what this package would do. These reforms simplify the tax structure and increase stability for taxpayers and the state budget."

A no vote: Voting no would Keep the Constitution’s current tax rates and the requirement to allow a deduction for federal taxes paid, which would stop all the statutory reforms.

A yes vote: Voting yes would lower the maximum rate of the income tax and allow the removal of a major state tax deduction, triggering statutory reforms for individual and corporate income and franchise taxes.

Proposed Change: This amendment would set in motion a series of tax changes affecting and the corporate franchise tax, plus a trigger to reduce taxes if state revenue grows very rapidly. The plan is designed generally to leave taxpayers in all income categories with about the same tax obligation while leaving the state with a similar but more consistent amount of revenue from income taxes. Upon passage of the amendment, three companion statues would become effective.

Amendment Text: “Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid?”

Amendment 3 : Taxing Authority for New Levee Districts

Amendment Text: “Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection?”

Proposed Change: This amendment would allow districts created from Jan. 1, 2006, through Oct. 9, 2021, to levy a 5-mill property tax with a vote of the board. The amendment would not affect levee districts the Legislature might create in the future.

To become effective in a levee district, the amendment must pass statewide and within the particular levee district. If approved statewide but not in a particular levee district, the amendment will not be effective in that levee district.

Here are the five new districts without millages that will be impacted by Amendment 3, along with the estimated total annual tax revenue if the entire 5 mills were adopted.

Chenier Plain Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority (Calcasieu, Cameron, and Vermilion Parishes) - $12.2 million

Iberia Parish Levee, Hurricane and Conservation District (Iberia Parish) - $2.9 million

Squirrel Run Levee and Drainage District (Iberia Parish) - $20,192

St. Tammany Levee, Drainage and Conservation District (St. Tammany) - $11.9 million

Tangipahoa Levee District (Tangipahoa Parish) – $191,000

A yes vote: Voting yes would allow levee districts created since 2006 to raise a 5-mill property tax where district voters also approve the amendment.

A no vote: Voting no would continue to allow levee districts created since 2006 to get voter approval for any tax millage.

Argument for: "Flood control is a constant battle in Louisiana. That is why levee boards have had a base tax base of 5 mills since the 1800s. While districts can supplement this funding with additional voter-approved taxes, that is not always feasible; a district might have insufficient funding or organization to call for an election. The core value of fairness says that a handful of districts should not be excluded from the same authority held by other levee districts in the state. This amendment amounts to a local referendum.