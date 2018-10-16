The Archdiocese of New Orleans has begun the process of preparing a list of clergy against whom credible claims of sexual abuse have been filed, setting off a domino effect among other dioceses in the state.

But Archbishop Gregory Aymond cautioned Tuesday in a statement that the work his staff undertales will not be quick.

“The review of the files goes back at least 50 years to ensure the list is accurate and complete. We will publish the list as this work is finished. It will be sooner rather than later,” Aymond said in a prepared statement.

The dioceses of Shreveport, Alexandria and Lafayette also plan to release similar lists.

Aymond’s decision to identify members of the clergy accused of sexual abuse comes during a trying time for the Catholic church.

The New Orleans Advocate recently reported on a half-million dollar settlement the Archdiocese of New Orleans reached with the victim of sexual abuse at the hands of a deacon. More recently, a man who was sexually abused and raped at Jesuit when he was a boy shared his story and details of his settlement.

Elsewhere, more serious action is being taken. In Pennsylvania, for example, the state attorney general has convened a grand jury to investigate such claims.

During a recent interview with WWL-TV, Aymond said he will always cooperate with law enforcement if they ask for information. something he says has always been his policy.

“I really think it’s important for people who have been abused by the church, by a leader of the church, in families even, that needs to be dealt with openly and not be kept as a secret,” he said.

It has been more than 10 years since the archdiocese has had a credible complaint filed against any local clergy.

Danny Monteverde can be reached at danny@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL