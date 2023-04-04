Bicyclist killed in crash in Jefferson Parish

LSP is investigating this fatal accident which led to the death of a bicyclist on Tuesday.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Jefferson Parish crash on LA 541 near Robinson Avenue in Marrero on Tuesday morning, according to a Louisiana State Police press release.

32-year-old Pedro Manzueta of Belle Chasse was riding a bicycle on LA 541 on the right side of the eastbound lane around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday when the driver of a tractor trailer behind tried to pass Manzueta around a curve.

The right side of the side of the trailer collided with Manzueta, knocking him to the ground. Manzueta was wearing a helmet but his injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was not injured, provided a breath sample which indicated zero sign of impairment.

The LSP said the investigation is still ongoing and that any criminal or traffic violations discovered will be forwarded to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office.