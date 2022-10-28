Bogalusa mayor urges LHSAA director not to move football game, offers to pay for added security

“If it would satisfy LHSAA, we will add additional security to our already-enhanced force for game night. I’ll pay for it myself if I need to,” Perrette says.

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa’s Mayor Wendy Perrette sent a letter to Louisiana High School Athletic Association director, Eddie Bonine, urging him to reconsider his decision to move next week’s Bogalusa High School football game, and even offered to pay for additional security.

LHSAA officials decided to move the game to a neutral site after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting outside Bogalusa High School football stadium during the school’s Homecoming game on Oct. 14.

“Safety should always be a concern for LHSAA, but this decision is unwarranted,” said Perrette in a statement released this morning. “Those responsible for that horrible crime were not BHS students, nor were they even Bogalusa residents. It would be very unfortunate for this winning team to have to play its final game of the season at another location.”

The full content of Perrette’s letter to Bonine is listed below:

As mayor, as a citizen, and as a graduate of Bogalusa High School, I implore you to reconsider the LHSAA’s decision to prevent Bogalusa High School’s football team from completing its season on its home field next week.

I am certainly aware of the gunfire that occurred at the BHS stadium on Oct. 14; I was in the stands when it happened, celebrating Homecoming at my alma mater. I am also very aware that the perpetrators of this horrible crime were not from Bogalusa, but had brought their criminal behavior to our community from elsewhere.

Since becoming mayor eight years ago, I have worked hard to improve and expand our Police Department, giving them all the tools they need. We work intimately with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, and recently joined a multi-agency Violent Crime Task Force. Contrary to what you may have been told, Bogalusa is not in the midst of a crime wave. Violent crime has increased this year, yes – as it has in almost every city throughout the nation. We are working hard not only to apprehend wrongdoers, but to prevent crime from occurring.