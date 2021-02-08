Bourbon Street dealer arrested with nearly 200 edibles, pot cigarettes, police say

According to police, 43-year-old Gregory Dunning had nearly 200 portions of marijuana products when he was arrested on Bourbon Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Despite recent marijuana decriminalization efforts in New Orleans & across Louisiana, selling marijuana is still a crime — even on Bourbon Street. That's what a man was arrested for Friday evening, according to police.

According to police, 43-year-old Gregory Dunning had nearly 200 portions of marijuana products when he was arrested on Bourbon Street.

Officers with New Orleans Police Department's Eighth District patrolling the French Quarter on foot ran into the Dunning in the 400 block of Bourbon Street — between Conti and St. Louis streets — minutes before 7 p.m.

NOPD Officers arresting Dunning seized the following:

15 2 oz. covered plastic containers containing marijuana

63 hand-rolled cigarettes containing marijuana

32 2 oz covered plastic containers containing gummy worms

84 rice krispy style treats containing possible vegetable matter

1 sealed white packet label ‘Snowman’ containing marijuana (packet was stamped ‘State of California’ with a cannabis flower)

The NOPD has arrested a subject for selling marijuana, edible products suspected to contain marijuana, in the Eighth District. The arrest occurred around 6:51 p.m. in the 400 block of Bourbon Street.

https://t.co/dT0XyuPFmd pic.twitter.com/e67gG8WmCa — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 21, 2021

"Dunning was booked with one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana," a statement from police said. "He was transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center for processing."

Recent changes in Louisiana laws make carrying less than half an ounce of marijuana an offense punishable by a fine.

New Orleans City Council recently pardoned a number of past marijuana charges.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867