City Council seeks to deprioritize abortion investigations in New Orleans

The motion will appear on the agenda for the next regular City Council meeting, which is July 7th.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council is pushing back against Louisiana’s trigger ban on abortion now that Roe v Wade has been overturned.

All seven members of the Council co-authored a resolution asking the City of New Orleans to place abortion investigations at the lowest priority, effectively decriminalizing abortions in the city.

The resolution specifically calls on the City of New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Orleans Parish District Attorney not to dedicate city funds to investigating abortions.

Specifically, Council asks those agencies “not cooperate with other governmental agencies about “any abortion, miscarriage, or reproductive health care act,” unless it is provided to defend the right to an abortion.

The resolution also asks investigators not to keep any information or reports about abortions or miscarriages.

Louisiana’s trigger law, signed in 2006 and recently strengthened by Governor John Bel Edwards, provides no abortion exceptions for rape or incest. It increased penalties on abortion providers, meaning they could face up to ten years in prison or a 100 thousand dollar fine.

Similar resolutions have been offered by councils across the country, including Austin, Texas. Those laws don’t explicitly decriminalize abortion but present huge hurdles in prosecuting those cases.