City Council votes to override Mayor's veto, final say goes to voters

The city council voted 5-2 to allow voters to decide if members should have confirmation power over the mayor's top 14 appointees.

NEW ORLEANS — It was another major political blow for New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

The city council voted 5-2 to allow voters to decide if members should have confirmation power over the mayor’s top 14 appointees including police superintendent.

The mayor vetoed the original ordinance, calling it a power grab and a bad faith attempt to hobble her authority.

Cantrell was not present at Thursday’s meeting but sent her Deputy Chief of Staff Jabarie Walker to make the administration’s case against a veto override.

“Let me make it clear, the mayor’s position on this is, she’s not against the appointment process, but she’s in favor of a commission,” Walker said.

The mayor floated the idea of a 15-member Charter Review Advisory Commission.

The panel would consider a bevy of changes to the laws that govern the city.

Councilmember Lesli Harris pushed back, questioning the timing of the proposal, released just two days before the meeting.

“When are you going to get it together,” Harris asked. “When are they going to produce results and who is on the commission? I’m just getting my information from the media which again is a problem in my eyes.”

Citizens spoke passionately on both sides of the issue.

“I’m very disappointed to the power play that has been made among a few of you all,” Sonja Lady DeDais said.

“Please override the mayor because as long as she holds that position, she is able to be manipulated by people, you understand,” Larry Morgan said.

Councilmembers Oliver Thomas and Eugene Green voted to sustain the mayor’s veto.

“I’ve been in office four months and honestly, I’m not feeling that I’m in a position right now to change the city charter without much more analysis,” Green said.

Councilman Freddie King cast the deciding vote.

“I’m going to vote to override the mayor’s veto,” King said. “I’ll make that clear. I’m going to do it because I think the people in this city deserve to have the final say so.”

Councilmembers King, Joe Giarrusso, Lesli Harris, Helena Moreno, and J.P. Morrell all voted for the override.

“The voters of this city elected a council to solve problems, Morrell said. “We have systemic problems with either compromised ethically or financially individuals who should have never been appointed or people who are non- responsive to the council as they try to solve issues.”



The voters will have the final say on the matter. The charter change amendment is now expected to appear on the November ballot.

Mayor Cantrell issued a written statement on the veto override vote.

“This was a vote against a more effective process for reviewing the Charter,” said Mayor Cantrell. “This hurts the residents of New Orleans, making it more difficult for them to formulate a more informed decision once it’s on the ballot.”