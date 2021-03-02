x
Clancy: Mayor can't send one message to locals and another to tourists

It’s Carnival time, but Covid, as usual, has turned things sideways.

NEW ORLEANS — Mardi Gras is supposed to be our time to let go — of our cares, our worries, even our inhibitions. For locals, that’s not happening this year, thanks to Covid.

Yet, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says tourists are welcome for Mardi Gras, if they respect the rules. What rules? There are no rules during Mardi Gras. At least, that’s what tourists believe. That’s what draws them to Mardi Gras.

Already we’re seeing large, mask-less crowds on Bourbon Street, and it’s only going to get worse.

Cantrell shouldn’t send one message to locals and another to visitors. If the city doesn’t enforce rules uniformly, large Mardi Gras crowds will send exactly the wrong message about New Orleans, at the worst possible time … yet again.

