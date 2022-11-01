Clancy: What to demand from Cantrell's second term as mayor of New Orleans

This week marks the beginning of LaToya Cantrell's second term as New Orleans Mayor. Cantrell sounded an optimistic note in her second inaugural address yesterday.

NEW ORLEANS — Among other things, mayors are supposed to be cheerleaders. So it's no surprise that Mayor Cantrell promised, quote, "The best is yet to come" at her second inauguration.

That sounds great, but let's be real: The last four years have been anything but "the best" for New Orleans.

I think what most voters want is for things just to get noticeably better. Better trash pickups. Faster and more complete street repairs. Less violent crime. And a more functional Sewerage and Water Board. These are things Cantrell promised four years ago.

Covid dashed those and other hopes, and that's not Cantrell's fault. But as we – hopefully – approach the pandemic's end, New Orleanians should expect, and demand, that the next four years be … better.