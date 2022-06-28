Clancy: Mayor Cantrell's low approval rating should be a wake-up call

Less than 3 years ago, Cantrell's approval rating topped 70 percent. Now, she's in negative territory. Crime is a big reason why.

NEW ORLEANS — Recent poll numbers should give Mayor Cantrell a wake-up call.

Only 44 percent of New Orleans voters approve of Cantrell's performance; 48 percent disapprove. This is the first time Cantrell's approval rating has fallen below 50 percent, and the first time more voters express disapproval of her performance.

Only 28 percent of voters like her handling of crime, compared to 61 percent who disapprove. But it's not just crime. Overall, 75 percent say the city is on the wrong track. Only 18 percent say things are going well.

Cantrell still has three-and-a-half years as mayor. Ultimately, it's her job to turn around the city's fortunes, and her own.